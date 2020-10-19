1/1
Duane William Null
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Null, 91, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020
Duane William Null was born Jan. 21, 1929, to Arthur and Ora (Vaughn) Null in Villisca. He was one of twelve children. He graduated high school from Yale, Iowa in 1947. Duane joined the Army in November 1947 and completed his duty in 1951. In 1952, he enlisted in the Air Force as a stenographer and completed his duty January 1956.
Duane loved music; he studied the piano and loved to dance. They often spent a lot of time on furlough going to the dance halls to pass their time.
Later, Duane became an administrative engineer for Bechtel in San Francisco and was there until he retired in 1988. After retirement he moved around frequently to Sacramento, Calif.; Reno, Nev.; Whatcheer, Iowa; Villisca; Kansas City, Kan.; back to Villisca in March 2002; then back to Kansas City, Kan. as his final home. Duane loved to walk and spent a lot of time walking after retirement.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin, Richard "Dick", Claire, Kenneth, Keith, Floyd, and John; sister, Marguerite, Juanita, Ina Mae, and Lora Ellen.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Helen Hoekman, Gene Smith, David Smith, Kenneth Null, Charlie Null, Richard Null and Debbie Morton, along with many other greatnieces and -nephews.
Graveside service was held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
201 East 4th St.
Villisca, IA 50864
(712) 826-4142
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved