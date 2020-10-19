Duane Null, 91, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

Duane William Null was born Jan. 21, 1929, to Arthur and Ora (Vaughn) Null in Villisca. He was one of twelve children. He graduated high school from Yale, Iowa in 1947. Duane joined the Army in November 1947 and completed his duty in 1951. In 1952, he enlisted in the Air Force as a stenographer and completed his duty January 1956.

Duane loved music; he studied the piano and loved to dance. They often spent a lot of time on furlough going to the dance halls to pass their time.

Later, Duane became an administrative engineer for Bechtel in San Francisco and was there until he retired in 1988. After retirement he moved around frequently to Sacramento, Calif.; Reno, Nev.; Whatcheer, Iowa; Villisca; Kansas City, Kan.; back to Villisca in March 2002; then back to Kansas City, Kan. as his final home. Duane loved to walk and spent a lot of time walking after retirement.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin, Richard "Dick", Claire, Kenneth, Keith, Floyd, and John; sister, Marguerite, Juanita, Ina Mae, and Lora Ellen.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Helen Hoekman, Gene Smith, David Smith, Kenneth Null, Charlie Null, Richard Null and Debbie Morton, along with many other greatnieces and -nephews.

Graveside service was held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store