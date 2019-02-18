Dwayne K. Shearer, 88, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society.
Dwayne was born Sept. 6, 1930, in Montgomery County, the son of Clarence "Harold" and Alpha M. (Pelzer) Shearer.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Shearer of Red Oak; sons, Rick Shearer of Griswold, and Lynn Shearer of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside memorial services will be held at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Feb. 19, 2019