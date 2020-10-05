1/
Dwight Johnnie Vought
1947 - 2020
Dwight J. Vought, 73, Stanton, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his home in Stanton.
Dwight Johnnie Vought, the son of Dorothy Crain, was born July 22, 1947, at Tylertown, Miss.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Linda Vought of Stanton; four children, Sandra Vought of Stanton; Timothy Vought of Carroll; Kimberly Vought of Clearwater, Fla.; and Roxanne Vought of Sidney; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Graveside Service was held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Villisca Cemetery, Villisca.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Oct. 5 to Oct. 13, 2020.
