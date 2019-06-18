Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl "Duane" Elarton. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Duane Elarton, 87, Red Oak, passed away unexpectedly June 14, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.

Earl Duane Elarton, the son of Earl and Blanche (Bailey) Elarton, was born May 16, 1932, at Albia. Duane was raised in the Albia and Centerville area and graduated from Centerville High School in l949. He entered the U.S. Army on June 7, 1955, and was honorably discharged on June 7, 1957. Duane was united in marriage to Dorothy Davisson on Oct. 6, 1956, at Omak, Wash. Following his military discharge, they lived in San Francisco, Calif.; Centerville; Omak, Wash.; Grinnell; and Waukee; before making their home in Red Oak in 1969. Duane worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation as a construction technician for 32 years, retiring in 1993.

Duane was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #1304 in Red Oak, having served as Exalted Ruler and secretary for many years. He was also a member of the Red Oak Eagles Lodge. Duane was quite a bowler and for 20 years served as secretary for the Red Oak Men's Bowling Association. He enjoyed being involved with kids; having been a Cub Scout master, little league baseball coach, and was founder of the boys and girls junior bowling program, having also coached many years. He enjoyed raising a garden every year and had this year's garden all planted. During retirement, Duane and Dorothy traveled all over the U.S., plus several trips to Europe and one to Australia.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Vera, Ellen and Fern; and four brothers: Donald, Doyle, Dale and Dwight.

Duane is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Elarton of Red Oak; three children, Larry (Amy) Elarton of Savannah, Ga.; Pam Elarton of Red Oak; and Randall Elarton of Red Oak; five grandchildren, Jake Elarton, Sydney Rhamy, Andrea Elarton, Margo Elarton, and Olivia Elarton; and one great-grandson, Owen Rhamy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Red Oak. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, with military rites. Rev. Alan Dean will officiate.

A memorial is being established in Duane's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Published in The Red Oak Express on June 18, 2019

