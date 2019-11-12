Earl Woods, 86, passed away peacefully Nov. 5, 2019, in his home in Red Oak.
Earl was born Oct. 26, 1933, in Imogene, to Eugene and Mable Woods. He and his twin brother were the youngest of nine children.
He joined the Navy in 1954 and was Air Traffic Controlman 1st Class when he left the Navy. He then joined the Army National Guard and served until he retired as Sergeant 1st Class.
In his spare time, he enjoyed being a member of the Eagles Club in Red Oak for many years, and enjoyed fishing and watching sports, especially the Kansas City Royals.
Earl is survived by one brother, Merle Woods of Shenandoah; son, Terry Woods of Union, S.C., stepson, Mark Mitera of Red Oak, stepdaughter, Pamela Woerth, of Elliott; daughter in law, Angela Mitera of Red Oak; many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kay; his parents, Eugene and Mable Woods; brothers, Albert, John, Lester, Allen and Edward; sisters, Elizabeth and Ida; and daughter, Joanna Lynn Woods.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 12, 2019