Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith (Morgan) McAlpin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith McAlpin, 90, passed way Monday, October 28th at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society.

Edith was born July 18, 1929, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Leon and Neva (Bawden) Morgan. She graduated from Cresco High School with the Class of 1948. On April 9, 1949, she and Thomas Richard McAlpin were united in marriage in Cresco. They were blessed with three children – Larry, Janese, and Gordon.

Edith worked as the Villisca united Methodist Church secretary for a number of years before working at the Villisca bank, and finished her working career at Clarinda Mental Health where she was employed for 23 years. She was an active member of the Villisca United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Hope and Love Circle, and UMW. Edith was also very active outside of church. She was a member of the DAR, the "This and That" club, and leader of the Busy Booster 4-H club.

Edith was a very talented seamstress, sewing all of her clothing, as well as her daughter Janese's. She passed along her love of sewing to daughter, Janese and her granddaughter, Lori. While living on the farm and raising her children, she kept a large garden and canned and froze many quarts of food for later use.

She was known as an excellent cook by the haying crews that she fed every summer. She also enjoyed her antique doll collection. In addition, she created a beautiful porcelain doll with handmade period clothing for each of her granddaughters. She and Tom loved to travel, especially their trips to Montana, Arizona, Europe, and to visit her family in Cresco, Iowa.

Edith is preceded in death by her husband, Tom McAlpin; son, Larry McAlpin; parents, Leon and Neva Morgan; brothers, Paul and Gene; and her sister, Irene Schultz.

She is survived by her daughter, Janese (Dennis) Wagoner; son, Gordon (Joni) McAlpin; sister, Janette Howe; brother, David Morgan; daughter-in-law, Kathy McAlpin; seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, several more great-great grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends.

A celebration of life service was held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Villisca United Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to the Villisca United Methodist Church.

Edith McAlpin, 90, passed way Monday, October 28th at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society.Edith was born July 18, 1929, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Leon and Neva (Bawden) Morgan. She graduated from Cresco High School with the Class of 1948. On April 9, 1949, she and Thomas Richard McAlpin were united in marriage in Cresco. They were blessed with three children – Larry, Janese, and Gordon.Edith worked as the Villisca united Methodist Church secretary for a number of years before working at the Villisca bank, and finished her working career at Clarinda Mental Health where she was employed for 23 years. She was an active member of the Villisca United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Hope and Love Circle, and UMW. Edith was also very active outside of church. She was a member of the DAR, the "This and That" club, and leader of the Busy Booster 4-H club.Edith was a very talented seamstress, sewing all of her clothing, as well as her daughter Janese's. She passed along her love of sewing to daughter, Janese and her granddaughter, Lori. While living on the farm and raising her children, she kept a large garden and canned and froze many quarts of food for later use.She was known as an excellent cook by the haying crews that she fed every summer. She also enjoyed her antique doll collection. In addition, she created a beautiful porcelain doll with handmade period clothing for each of her granddaughters. She and Tom loved to travel, especially their trips to Montana, Arizona, Europe, and to visit her family in Cresco, Iowa.Edith is preceded in death by her husband, Tom McAlpin; son, Larry McAlpin; parents, Leon and Neva Morgan; brothers, Paul and Gene; and her sister, Irene Schultz.She is survived by her daughter, Janese (Dennis) Wagoner; son, Gordon (Joni) McAlpin; sister, Janette Howe; brother, David Morgan; daughter-in-law, Kathy McAlpin; seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, several more great-great grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends.A celebration of life service was held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Villisca United Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to the Villisca United Methodist Church. Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close