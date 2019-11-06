Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward L. Gidley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward L. Gidley, 89, Bella Vista, Ark., died Oct. 21, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice.

He was born Jan. 26, 1930, to Burton E. and Dorothy E. Gidley, in Nodaway. In 1947, he graduated from Villisca High School and married Leatrice Danielson on June 2, 1948. They had two daughters, Tracy and Kris. In 2019, Ed and Lea celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary.

Ed began his career at age 11 by doing odd jobs at Andrews Clothing in Villisca. At 13, he was allowed to do some sales work, and his future was set. He eventually bought the store and later bought two more clothing stores in Denison, Iowa, and Hastings, Neb. He also served on several Villisca community boards. In 1960, he became a sales rep for Grais leather coat company. He was Ak-Sar-Ben (Nebraska) Men's Apparel Club president in 1969 and Men's Apparel Club of Iowa president in 1973. For 25 years he was a Grais top salesman and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1980. At age 52, Ed and Lea retired to their lake home in Bella Vista.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents and brother Allan.

He wa survived by his wife; daughters, Tracy (Robert) Mullen, Kris (Fred) Gourley; grandchildren, Cory (Jaclyn) Gourley, Bradley (Lindsey) Mullen, Kelly Mullen (Philip Allamby); and great-grandchildren, Hudson and Preston Gourley, Jackson and Avery Mullen.

