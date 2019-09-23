Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Lewis "Ed" Spangenberg. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Lewis "Ed" Spangenberg, 91, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his home at Arlington Place.

Ed was born Nov. 5, 1927, in Wales, Iowa, the son of Edward and Darlie (Bailey) Spangenberg. He graduated from Wales Lincoln School in 1945 and later served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea during peacetime. Ed was united in marriage to Joyce LeRette on Jan. 31, 1953, in Oakland. Over the years he worked for Thos. D. Murphy Co., Sieg Auto Parts, DX Station, and Joyce Brothers Napa Auto Parts. He and Joyce moved to Clarinda in 1962 when Joyce Brothers opened a new store. Ed worked a long career, retiring in 1990 and later moving to Red Oak. He and Joyce enjoyed their home for many years until moving to Regency Retirement Community in 2014 and Arlington Place one year ago.

Ed has always been a sports enthusiast. In his younger years, he was quite a bowler and played town team baseball. He always made time, even after a long day of work, to play catch with Randy any time he asked. This love of sports was a lifelong passion. He never missed any sporting event of the kids or grandkids. Ed and Joyce were Boosters of the Year and Grand Marshalls of the Homecoming parade. He was an avid Red Sox fan and rooted for any football team who played the Cornhuskers. His hobbies included collecting coins, bird watching, playing cards, making pumpkin bread and potato salad, and watching game shows like Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and Price Is Right. He also could look at any car on the road and tell you the make and year without hesitation. Ed was always a kind gentle soul. He never had a harsh word and never raised his voice. Randy, however, does not remember things this way. He had a contagious laugh and when you would ask him how he was doing he would respond with, "I'm finer than frog hair."

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Donald Spangenberg; sisters-in-law, Emily Spangenberg and Janice Palmer; and brothers-in-law, Albert Selser and Richard LeRette.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 67 years, Joyce Spangenberg; daughter, Barbara Kinard and husband Rudy of Red Oak, son: Randy Spangenberg and wife Angie of Harlan; grandchildren, Chase Kinard of Red Oak; Maci Fort and husband Jordan of Papillion, Neb.; Jared Spangenberg and wife Tricia of Harlan; Brock Spangenberg and wife Kristina of Elkhorn, Neb.; Paige Baumert and husband Beau of Elkhorn, Neb.; great-grandchildren: Marenn and Hugh Fort; Jacob, Brett, Kate, Zac, Elle, and Ava Spangenberg; and Jack, Ryan, and Liv Baumert; brother, J.E. Spangenberg and wife DeAnna of Stanton; sisters-in-law, Joan Selser of Red Oak; Judy Boeger and husband Ed of Mesa, Ariz.; and Marcia LeRette of Red Oak; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

