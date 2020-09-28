1/
Edwina Mae (Seba) Forward
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwina Mae Forward, 93, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Edwina Mae Forward, the daughter of Fredrick M. and Myrtle I. (Shafer) Seba, was born June 7, 1927, at Leigh, Neb.
Edwina was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Glen.
Edwina is survived by two daughters, Sharon Kay Klima of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; and JoAnn Bochmann of Red Oak; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
A private family burial will take place later at the Macedonia Cemetery, Macedonia.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Sep. 28 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak
509 6TH STREET
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2796
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved