Edwina Mae Forward, 93, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Edwina Mae Forward, the daughter of Fredrick M. and Myrtle I. (Shafer) Seba, was born June 7, 1927, at Leigh, Neb.
Edwina was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Glen.
Edwina is survived by two daughters, Sharon Kay Klima of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; and JoAnn Bochmann of Red Oak; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
A private family burial will take place later at the Macedonia Cemetery, Macedonia.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.