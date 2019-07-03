Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine (Corbin) Artlip. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home 201 East 4th St. Villisca , IA 50864 (712)-826-4142 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Artlip passed away June 27, 2019, less than a week from her 96th birthday, at home on Artlip Street in Villisca.

The widow of Charles "Buzz" Artlip, Elaine was the daughter of Albert and Ruth (Lary) Corbin of Grant. A graduate in 1941 from Grant High School, Elaine worked for a year in Red Oak before eloping to Maryville with her longtime sweetheart, Buzz, on April 3, 1942. The newlyweds lived in Villisca for a few months before moving into the house in Tenville that Bruce Orton built for them.

Their first child was born just 10 days before Buzz had to report to the U.S. Army, and Elaine and the baby moved back to the home farm in Grant until they could follow Buzz around the country to various Army bases. While Buzz was stationed in Norfolk, Va., Elaine worked for the U.S. Navy.

After the war, they returned to Tenville. They soon added a daughter to their family, and Buzz bought the cream routes from Bruce. Elaine was the consummate housewife, cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, cleaning, quilting, canning, baking, and driving her children and the neighbor kids wherever they needed to go.

After the kids were grown up, Elaine branched out into a number of fields. She was the organist for the Villisca Presbyterian Church, she gave piano and organ lessons, and she taught Sunday School and Bible School classes for many years. Then she entered into a decades-long study into both her and Buzz's ancestries. She also became fascinated with local history and was the author of more than two dozen books on regional history and family (

In addition, she and Buzz spearheaded the drive to renovate the Sciola Baptist Church, which is the oldest surviving church building in the entire county. In addition, she was responsible for getting the church on the National Register of Historic Sites. Later, she was a driving force in getting the church moved to the History Center in Red Oak in order to save it for future generations.

In 2005, after six decades in Tenville, Elaine and Buzz moved to Villisca, back where they started as newlyweds. Since Buzz's death in 2014, Elaine lived alone in the big rancher.

She leaves her children, Jim (Kathie) of Hut, Texas, and Linda (Jim Weinstein) of Moorestown, N.J. Her grandchildren are Mark (Kathy) Artlip of Bellaire, Texas; Jilian of Houston, Texas; Melissa Weinstein of North Thetford, Vt.; and David (Carolyn Labin) Winstein of Cherry Hill, N.J. Ten great-grandchildren survive her: Tristan Meadows; Michael, John and Alison Artlip; Lily, Emmet and Ida Terry; Patrick, Matthew and Michael Weinstein. In addition, her youngest sibling, Patrick Corbin (Sue) of Rapid City, S.D., survives her, as do many nieces and nephews.

A visitation with Elaine's family is planned for Tuesday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wolfe Funeral Home in Villisca. A memorial service will be held at the Villisca Presbyterian Church at a later date. Interment of her ashes will be at the Grant Cemetery.

Wolfe Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Elaine Artlip passed away June 27, 2019, less than a week from her 96th birthday, at home on Artlip Street in Villisca.The widow of Charles "Buzz" Artlip, Elaine was the daughter of Albert and Ruth (Lary) Corbin of Grant. A graduate in 1941 from Grant High School, Elaine worked for a year in Red Oak before eloping to Maryville with her longtime sweetheart, Buzz, on April 3, 1942. The newlyweds lived in Villisca for a few months before moving into the house in Tenville that Bruce Orton built for them.Their first child was born just 10 days before Buzz had to report to the U.S. Army, and Elaine and the baby moved back to the home farm in Grant until they could follow Buzz around the country to various Army bases. While Buzz was stationed in Norfolk, Va., Elaine worked for the U.S. Navy.After the war, they returned to Tenville. They soon added a daughter to their family, and Buzz bought the cream routes from Bruce. Elaine was the consummate housewife, cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, cleaning, quilting, canning, baking, and driving her children and the neighbor kids wherever they needed to go.After the kids were grown up, Elaine branched out into a number of fields. She was the organist for the Villisca Presbyterian Church, she gave piano and organ lessons, and she taught Sunday School and Bible School classes for many years. Then she entered into a decades-long study into both her and Buzz's ancestries. She also became fascinated with local history and was the author of more than two dozen books on regional history and family ( elaine.artlip.com ). She also served as township clerk for Washington Township for 25 years.In addition, she and Buzz spearheaded the drive to renovate the Sciola Baptist Church, which is the oldest surviving church building in the entire county. In addition, she was responsible for getting the church on the National Register of Historic Sites. Later, she was a driving force in getting the church moved to the History Center in Red Oak in order to save it for future generations.In 2005, after six decades in Tenville, Elaine and Buzz moved to Villisca, back where they started as newlyweds. Since Buzz's death in 2014, Elaine lived alone in the big rancher.She leaves her children, Jim (Kathie) of Hut, Texas, and Linda (Jim Weinstein) of Moorestown, N.J. Her grandchildren are Mark (Kathy) Artlip of Bellaire, Texas; Jilian of Houston, Texas; Melissa Weinstein of North Thetford, Vt.; and David (Carolyn Labin) Winstein of Cherry Hill, N.J. Ten great-grandchildren survive her: Tristan Meadows; Michael, John and Alison Artlip; Lily, Emmet and Ida Terry; Patrick, Matthew and Michael Weinstein. In addition, her youngest sibling, Patrick Corbin (Sue) of Rapid City, S.D., survives her, as do many nieces and nephews.A visitation with Elaine's family is planned for Tuesday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wolfe Funeral Home in Villisca. A memorial service will be held at the Villisca Presbyterian Church at a later date. Interment of her ashes will be at the Grant Cemetery.Wolfe Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on July 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close