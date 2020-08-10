Elden James Heuer, 93, Red Oak, died of natural causes Aug. 7, 2020, at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs.
Elden was born Dec. 17, 1926, in Montgomery County, the son of Harry Peter Heuer and Lera May Buss Heuer. He attended first grade in a one-room country school, then finished elementary school in Emerson. He and his mother moved to Red Oak in 1940 after the death of his father. He missed the first two months of ninth grade due to a broken leg suffered while stealing third base in a baseball game at Henderson. Elden lettered in football and basketball his senior year and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1944.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was sent to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to get two years of pre-engineering credit in nine months. He went on to active duty in April of 1945 and took his basic training at Sheppard Field in Wichita Falls, Texas. The Air Force closed the Cadet Program at this time, so instead of going on to pre-flight school, he was sent to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois to a communications school. He shipped overseas in January, 1946, on a "Victory Ship" named Rockhill Victory to the European Theater of operations. The ship docked in Le Havre, France, where soldiers were loaded onto World War I boxcars and traveled across France to Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, which was a relocation center.
Elden was next sent to Erlangen, Germany, to work in a communications unit. This base was previously occupied by a German "Panzer" division. The work consisted of coding and decoding messages and sending and receiving them by teletype machines. Since he was only a short distance from Nuremberg, he attended the War Crimes Trials which were in progress at the time. He was given 11 days of furlough in Switzerland, which was almost like home-no rationing, the stores full of merchandise, lots of Swiss watches and no wartime restrictions. He was then sent on temporary duty to London for 22 days to help locate supplies and equipment left there by the 8th Air Force when they moved to the European continent. Elden shipped out of Bremerhaven, Germany, around the first of October and was discharged Oct. 14, 1946.
Sam Peterson and Elden bought the Conoco Oil station from Sam's father and operated that business for a short time - until Frank Braden and his daughter, Carol, started coming in for gas when they were in town. Elden married Carol Anne Braden June 12, 1947, in the Christian Church in Hastings, Neb. He worked for Braden Construction Company for three years building roads. In 1951, the family moved to a farm north of Red Oak where they lived until 1968, when they moved to Forest Avenue in town.
Elden co-chaired the building committee for the Educational Wing of the First United Methodist Church and served on numerous church commissions, including the Church Building and Relocation Committee for Southwest Iowa. He was a 72-year member of American Legion Post #67, Masonic Lodge 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars and a charter member of the Red Oak Investment Club. Elden was a member of the Iowa-Nebraska Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association. He farmed most of his adult life and later was active in real estate for 15 years.
During his retired years, Elden spent his summers with Carol and their family at their beloved summer house on Otter Tail Lake in Minnesota.
Elden was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Braden Heuer; his son, Robert C. Heuer; his brother, Lansing Heuer; and his parents.
Survivors include his sons, Joseph Heuer (Karen) of Richville, Minn.; and James Heuer (Chris) of Council Bluffs; his daughter, Lois Graham (Jim) of Carmel, Ind.; his daughter-in-law, Rachel Heuer of Elliott; grandchildren, Jennifer Heuer, William Heuer, Anne Stockmann, Susan Rensch, Cara Crilly, Mark Heuer, Joy Heuer, Annie Shortle, Caroline Brandtner, and Joseph Graham; 18 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Red Oak, followed by a military graveside service in Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.
In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a memorial gift to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C., 20090-8018.
Due to COVID-19, all guests are requested to social distance and wear face masks at both services.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.