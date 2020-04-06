You were a good friend to many people, so warm and interested in others, always presenting little arrangements of fresh flowers or some other token of your care when you went to visit. In that very special way you had, when people spoke with you, they knew they had been heard and deeply understood.

You lived a good, clean life, a simple life. You helped others, you contributed through your church and in the workplace. You were valuable.

When you retired, it required three people to replace you. And yet you were ever quietly gracious and kind and never extravagant or self-aggrandizing.

For years in your later life, you took responsibility for your environment on your home block in Hollywood, Southern Calif. With your signature red hat and little cart, you daily toured that neighborhood, quietly keeping it cleaned up and presentable.

You were a treasure.

You are missed, and although your father, Emil Karle, and mother, Lucy Nimitz Karle, of Villisca, passed years ago and you had no siblings nor children, you did leave in this world a legacy of good works, amazing, caring relatives and friends who cared for and admired you.

You were born on the 12th of April 1931, grew up in Villisca, and attended school there. You passed away on the left coast of our USA several days after Christmas, 2019. At 88 years, it was a long life and a good life.

Go in peace Elfreda M. Karle.

