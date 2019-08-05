Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Mary "Liz" (Moestchen) Skahill. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Mary "Liz" Skahill, 62, Villisca, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Villisca.

Liz was born March 1, 1957, in Creston, the daughter of Hans and Olga (Jeske) Moestchen. She was raised in Creston and Villisca, graduating from Villisca High School in 1975.

Liz was united in marriage to David Skahill on May 17, 1975, in Villisca. They lived on the Skahill family farm and moved to their current home in 2004. Over the years, Liz worked as an in-home daycare provider and later worked for Honeyman Drug, TRACO, and most recently Parker Hannifin. Liz was a very kind person who loved her family dearly and cherished her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, tending to her flowers, and antiquing. Dave describes her as his "Angel."

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Lory Lynn Moestchen; and father-in-law, Gerald Skahill.

Survivors include her husband, David Skahill of Villisca; children, Angela Oglesbee and husband Steve of Massena; Jackie Makinen and husband Mark of Muskego, Wis.; and Lisa Skahill and significant other Nick Ridenour of Bondurant; grandchildren, Reese and Rylan Oglesbee; Chase Makinen; and Owen, Alex, and Drew Ridenour; brother, Ernie Moestchen and wife Marsha of Monona; mother-in-law, Joyce Skahill of Villisca; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry Skahill and wife Mary of Ames; Judy Casey and husband Duane of Villisca; Nancy Chapman and husband Don of Lenox; Janet Scholey and husband Fred of Villisca; Mike Skahill of Villisca; Susan Lindberg and husband David of Clive; Mark Skahill and wife Alyson of West Des Moines; and Donna Robinson and husband Jim of Villisca; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. Burial will be in the Villisca Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. A memorial fund is being established in Liz's memory.

