Ellen Jane "Janie" Peterson, 69, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.

Janie was born Sept. 17, 1950, in Red Oak, the daughter of David and Elma (Judah) Hockenberry. She was raised in Hastings, and the family moved to Red Oak during Janie's freshman year of high school. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1968 and Stewarts Beauty School in 1969.

Janie worked for Jackie's House of Beauty and Katie Fisher's Beauty Shop. She was united in marriage to Curtis Peterson on Aug. 22, 1981, in Elliott. They made their home on the Peterson family farm. Janie worked for 22 years at CDS Global, retiring when they closed.

Janie loved cooking, baking, doing crafts, and was known to have a green thumb. She loved tending to her flowers. Her pride and joy was her family, whom she loved dearly. She and Curtis loved taking little excursions to Council Bluffs, where they would eat at Perkins and run their errands. They also spent many hours putting together jigsaw puzzles.

Preceding her in death were her parents and grandchildren, Jacob and Jay Shalters, and Zeek and Zoey Peterson. Survivors include her husband, Curtis Peterson of Red Oak; daughters, Carrie Shalters and husband Larry of Red Oak, and Amanda Devito of Red Oak; step-children, Scott Peterson and wife Beth of Elliott; Michael Peterson and wife Shana of Kenesaw, Neb.; and Curtis "Pete" Peterson, Jr. of Elliott; grandchildren, Hannah Shalters of Iowa City; Andrew Shalters of Council Bluffs; Grace, Chloe, and Sophie Devito of Red Oak; Loryn, Erynn, and Wyatt Peterson of Elliott; Austin, Ian, and Garrett Peterson of Kenesaw, Neb.; and Trinity Peterson of Council Bluffs; sister: Joyce Wake of Red Oak; brother-in-law, Dennis Smith of Atlantic; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial of the cremated remains will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery.

