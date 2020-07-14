Elmer F. England, 89, Clarinda, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Goldenrod Manor.

Elmer was born April 30, 1931, in Red Oak, the son of Grover and Harriett (Penry) England. He was raised in Red Oak, where he attended school. He later joined the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War.

Elmer was united in marriage to Patricia Richardson on Oct. 16, 1954, in Goodland, Kan. They lived in Colby, Kan., for a short time before moving to Red Oak. Elmer was a Red Oak city policeman before starting a career with Unity Welding Company from 1966 until 1980. When Pat retired in 1980, they moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., for six years when they moved back to Clarinda in 2004. The past three years, Elmer has made his home at Goldenrod Manor.

He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church and the American Legion. Elmer enjoyed reading and woodworking throughout the years.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Wayne, David, Roy, Russell, John, and Ralph; and sisters, Opal Koons and Mary Kennedy.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia England of Clarinda; son, Jerry England of Cypress, Texas; grandchildren, Angela and Melissa and their families; sister, Jeanne Varns of Tucson, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Rolland Richardson and wife Janet of Clarinda; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Military honors will be rendered.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store