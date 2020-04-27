Eloise Maynon Wagner, 100, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Stanton.

Eloise was born Nov. 15, 1919, in Page County near Essex, the daughter of Oscar and Abigail (Foust) Josephson.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Charles; and son, Charles Wagner.

Survivors include her children: Randy Wagner of Red Oak and Nancy Cornelison of Monrovia, Md.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid 19 pandemic, and social distancing, there will be no service and the family has requested no visitors at their home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

