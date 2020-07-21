Elsie E. Tornholm, 94, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Elsie Elizabeth Tornholm, the daughter of Axel and Anna (Anderson) Carlson, was born April 20, 1926, in Lincoln Township of Montgomery County.
Elsie was baptized on Feb. 13, 1927, and accepted the Lord as her personal savior in September of 1939. In 1940, she was confirmed at the First Covenant Church in Red Oak. Elsie lived for the Lord, as best she knew how and could, her entire life. She attended grade school, first thru seventh, at Mt. Pleasant #4, Grant Township, and eighth grade and four years of high school in Red Oak, graduating in 1944. After, graduation, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. F.R. Wolf and in the bookkeeping department of Thos. D. Murphy Co.
Elsie was united in marriage to Leonard Tornholm on May 12, 1947, in Red Oak. They first lived southwest of Red Oak for seven years, then southeast of Red Oak for seven years, before making their home for the next 27 years in Taylor County. As they moved from farm to farm, they also attended three different churches: First Covenant Church in Red Oak, Methodist Church in New Market and Hillside Missionary Church in Clarinda. Elsie taught Sunday school and was involved with the ladies groups in all three churches.
Elsie and Leonard retired from farming and moved to Red Oak in 1991. While she was busy raising her children, Elsie grew large gardens and canned 200-300 quarts of fruits and vegetables every year. Later as the children left home, she worked the fields and chores alongside with Leonard. Elsie was currently a member of the First Covenant Church in Red Oak.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard on May 16, 2008; sisters, Aina Olson and husband Martin, and Ruth Lundstedt and husband Gerald; brothers, Paul Carlson and wife Norma, and Joseph Carlson and wife Pauline; and sister-in-law, Marian Carlson.
Elsie is survived by her son, Loren (Joyce) Tornholm of New Market; four daughters, Caroline Tornholm Adams of St. Joseph, Mo.; Teresa Hamilton of Des Moines; Karen (Ervin) Ficek of Red Oak; and Marla (Edward) Anderson of Macclenny, Fla.; step-son, Ronald Tornholm of New Port Richey, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, Christopher (Diane) Adams, Ryan (Becky) Adams, Jennifer (Lonnie) Matheny, Jacob (Erin) Tornholm, Jason (Laura) Hamilton, Keely (Steve) Sloan, Rachel Hamilton, Kyle (Jennifer) Ficek, Tracy (Nate) Clute, Joel (Neilea) Ficek, Ethan Ficek, Kristi (Matt) Goodson, Taylor (Jon) Guyer, Hannah (Christopher) Martindale, and Kelly Anderson; 28 great-grandchildren, Kasey (Zac) Jones; Sierra (Paul Anstey) Matheny; Calyn Matheny; Gillian and Lee Tornholm; Ivy, Sydney and Morgan Adams; Leann (Mark) Latus; Noah and Brennen Sloan; Armande and Armareya Whitfield; RayShawn and Mateyo Hamilton; Todd ( Katie) Ficek; Wesley, Abigail, Seth and Micah Ficek; Jaden, Cassandra and Jedidiah Clute; Titus, Taggert and Truett Ficek; Kent and Grant Goodson; Harper and Bruce Guyer; three great-great-grandchildren, Anthony, Cordell and Coltyn; and brother, Rev. David Carlson of Red Oak; nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside services were held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Alan Dean officiated.
Memorials may be directed to the First Covenant Church, Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.