Elsie Marie (Youngberg) Lake, 86, Mesa, Ariz.; formerly of Nixa, Mo.; Spencer, Iowa; and Red Oak; passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at Hawthorn Court Nursing Facility in Phoenix, Ariz.
Elsie was born July 26, 1934, on the family farm north of Red Oak, the daughter of the late Ralph and Leta Mae (Shires) Youngberg. She was the beloved wife of 45 years to the late Carl James "Jim" Lake.
Elsie graduated from Stennett High School in 1952 and Northwest Missouri State College in 1956 with a degree in education. She also did graduate studies at Oregon State University. Elsie taught in Iowa public schools several years prior to becoming associated (along with her husband) with a business school in Spencer. There they were part owners, teachers, and instrumental in the school's operation for many years prior to their retirement to Nixa, Mo. After the death of her husband, Elsie moved to Mesa in 2006.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lucile Inayatullah; and brother-in-law Bill Lake.
She is survived by brothers, Dean Youngberg and wife Carolyn of Churchville, Md.; Raymond Youngberg and wife Juanita of Chandler, Ariz.; and Roland Youngberg and wife Susan of Davenport; her brother in-law, Dr. M. Inayatullah of Ruxton, Md.; and two sisters-in-law, Helen Long of Omaha, Neb.; and Bunny Lake of Huntington Beach Calif. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great- grandnephews.
Elsie requested no services. Burial of the cremated remains will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Memorials are suggested to the hospice or charity of your choice
.
