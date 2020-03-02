Elsie V. Johnson, 100, Stanton, passed away Feb. 25, 2020.
Elsie Johnson, the daughter of Nels and Ellen Magnuson, was born July 3, 1919.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Alvin.
She is survived by her four children, Rosanne Williams, David Johnson, Ellen Stigge, and Elizabeth Powell; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton. Burial was in Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
The family requests memorials, in lieu of flowers, to Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 3, 2020