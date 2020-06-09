Erlo "LaDean" Jergenson passed away June 3, 2020, after an aggressive battle against cancer.

LaDean was born to Erlo Ole Jergenson and Bertha "Babe" (Danielson) in Hamburg on July 19, 1934. He grew up in the Villisca/Strand area where he met his future bride, Donna Joan Sperry. They graduated together in 1952 and were married on Aug. 16, 1953, at the Villisca Presbyterian Church. He enlisted in the Air Force soon afterwards and served during the Korean War.

Later, he returned to farm north of Villisca with his dad. They raised four children there, LaDona, Mike, Ann and Mitch. From 1978-1999, he also worked at the Alcohol and Drug Assistance Agency/ Zion-Brown Treatment Center, finishing his career there as Executive Director.

After retirement and the death of his wife, he continued to stay busy by earning two associate degrees from Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda, maintaining the farm, and spending time with family and friends, especially his high school classmates. He met a special friend, Bernice Baird, and they enjoyed traveling and playing Bingo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Erlo and Babe; father- and mother-in-law, Wayne and Phyllis (Evans) Sperry; his wife, Donna (Sperry) Jergenson; daughter, Ann Maraela (Johnny) Bozwell; son, Mitchel Ray (Lori) Jergenson; grandson, Matthew Ray Jergenson; brother-in-law, Harley Sperry; and close friend, Bernice "Bernie" Baird.

He is survived by his children, LaDona Jergenson and Michael (Jennifer) Jergenson; granddaughter, Martha Bozwell and her children, Maraela Martin, Devin Gray and Dawson Gray; and great-grandson. Jaxson Martin; daughter-in-law Lori Himes Jergenson (Gary); and grandson, Chris Jergenson (Mitch and Lori); sister-in-law Jo (Comstock) Sperry; nephew, Jeffery Sperry; great-niece, Sarah (Sperry) Fox (John) and their son, Brody; and many beloved cousins.

LaDean was cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Strand Cemetery Board in care of Chris Nippert, Villisca, IA 50864.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, is in charge of arrangements.



