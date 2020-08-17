1/
Erlo "LaDean" Jergenson
1934 - 2020
Erlo LaDean Jergenson, 85, passed away June 3, 2020.
He was born to Erlo Ole Jergenson and Bertha "Babe" (Danielson) in Hamburg, on July 19, 1934.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erlo and Babe; wife, Donna (Sperry) Jergenson; daughter, Ann Maraela Bozwell; son, Mitchel Ray Jergenson; and one grandson.
He is survived by his children, LaDona Jergenson and Michael Jergenson; one granddaughter; one grandson; and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. A private family interment service will take place at the Strand Cemetery following the visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the Strand Cemetery Board in care of Chris Nippert, Villisca, IA 50864.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
