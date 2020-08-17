Erlo LaDean Jergenson, 85, passed away June 3, 2020.

He was born to Erlo Ole Jergenson and Bertha "Babe" (Danielson) in Hamburg, on July 19, 1934.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Erlo and Babe; wife, Donna (Sperry) Jergenson; daughter, Ann Maraela Bozwell; son, Mitchel Ray Jergenson; and one grandson.

He is survived by his children, LaDona Jergenson and Michael Jergenson; one granddaughter; one grandson; and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. A private family interment service will take place at the Strand Cemetery following the visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the Strand Cemetery Board in care of Chris Nippert, Villisca, IA 50864.



