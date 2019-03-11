Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Joseph Mutschler. View Sign

Ernest Joseph Mutschler, our beloved husband and father, went to be with the Lord at 12:10 a.m., March 4, 2019. His life was a blessing. His memory will be our treasure.

He passed away at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. He fought the illness with great courage and will forever be our HERO. Our family will be forever grateful for the loving care and compassion given to our dear dad by the wonderful medical staff at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital during this difficult time. He touched the hearts of so many.

Our dad was born on April 26, 1931, to Ernest Leonard Mutschler and Agnes Lillian Russell at Fort Robinson, Neb. He grew up in Chadron, Neb., and then Omaha, Neb., graduating from Central High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force. He went to Korea and served with the 51st Fighter Interceptor Wing where he worked in communications providing coordinates for the F-86 Fighter. Dad's love of country was part of his soul and he imbued in his children the importance of serving country.

He received a bachelor's degree from Chadron State Teachers College in Chadron, Neb., and a Masters in Corrections from University of Iowa. Education was the essence of this great man, and he taught his children the importance of it. As a communicator throughout his life, he cherished his books and was always surrounded by them.

Dad became a Chief Juvenile Probation Officer with the 4th Judicial District Court and took his wife Virginia and family to Red Oak. It has been home for more than 50 years. He worked in the field of corrections for 37 years, serving 13 counties in Southwest Iowa. Helping youth was his passion. He truly cared for the youth of our nation and did all he could to help guide them and encourage them to aim high. He led by example and inspired so many to make a difference in life. This great man made a difference and will continue to do so.

Of all the people he touched, his most proud achievement in life was marrying his beloved Virginia Charlene Shawley on June 26, 1959, in La Crosse, Wis. She was his true love. To the end of his life, her hand was in his. A love like no other. They taught their children what love was and lived it every day. Their love a testament, they had seven children, Kimberly Ann Cileli (Ken), Brenda Marie Mutschler, Kathleen Jean Lejman (Andy), Matthew James Mutschler (Hector), David Ernest Mutschler (Erin), Tonya Lynn Gillespie (Chad) and Paul Joseph Mutschler. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family." ~ Reed Markham

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of the services. Celebration of Life Mass was Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Graveside services were held at Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.

The Ernest Joseph Mutschler Scholarship will be started for youth interested in pursuing a passion in the field of corrections.

Donations can be made in honor of Ernest Joseph Mutschler to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital – Stroke Awareness.

Dad had always been our teacher, guide, and a source of strength and support. He has taught his children to always work hard and be the best at whatever it is we choose to do. He continually reminds us that after each setback comes a breakthrough. Determination and perseverance never ends. After each failure comes a success. Faith in God gets us through. His strength is unwavering. And when we needed that push, he was always there with his words of wisdom and love. Always guiding us – perhaps not even realizing it – to inspire us on our journey.

"A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way." ~ Unknown

You will forever be in our hearts. Love, Ginny, Kim, Bren, Kath, Matt, Dave, Tonya and Paul

