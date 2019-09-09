Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everrett "Jr." Ramsey. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Everrett Jr. Ramsey, 86, Neola, formerly Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Avoca Specialty Care in Avoca.

Jr. was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Lamoni, the son of Everett C. and Ada (Jones) Ramsey. He spent his early years in Lamoni and the family later moved to the Griswold area where he graduated from Griswold High School in 1951. He drove truck for Mauk Trucking and later H.G. Nelson. He also worked for Oakland Beef Packing Plant before starting a long career with Uniroyal in Red Oak. He retired in 1995 from Parker Hannifin (formerly Uniroyal). Jr. was united in marriage to Eleanor Jones on April 26, 1959, in Griswold. He loved to hunt, fish, do wood working, and raised all kinds of animals. He and Eleanor also wintered for many years in Texas.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Jim Ramsey; and sister-in-law, Connie Ramsey.

Survivors include his wife, Eleanor of Neola; daughter, Terri Zenor and husband Craig of Underwood; son, Curt Ramsey of Walnut; grandchildren, Jeremy Zenor and wife Ju Lee of Council Bluffs, and Kelsey Geise and husband Bryan of Minden; great-grandchildren, Brantlee and Brynnlee Geise; brothers-in-law, Robert Jones and wife Elnora of Atlantic, Warren Jones and wife Marlene of Treynor, and Jerry Jones and wife Donna of Nodaway; sister-in-law, Janice Jensen of Atlantic; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. The burial of the cremated remains will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Grant Cemetery. Please note that this is before the memorial service.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

