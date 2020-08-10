Francine Williams, 92, Red Oak, was ushered peacefully into heaven at 10:45 p.m., Aug. 4, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.

Francine Mae (Gnader) Williams was born March 1, 1928, in Des Moines, to Franklin and Mabel (Todd) Gnader.

She grew up in Lake Manawa near Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1947. She married the love of her life, Granville Earl Williams, on July 4, 1949, in Vermillion, S.D. They celebrated 71 years of marriage on July 4, 2020. Four children were born to this union, Gary, Randal, Rebecca and Ronald. Francine will be remembered as a caring wife, homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, life-long caregiver, gardener, and artist.

At the age of four, she asked Jesus into her heart. She attended both the Christian Church and Presbyterian Church in Red Oak. While in Florida, she attended the Baptist Church.

Francine's caring attitude showed up in childhood. When their family home burned down in Des Moines, Francine risked her own life to save her younger sister. All of her life she was a caregiver extraordinaire – especially for her disabled son, Gary, and husband Granville in his later years.

In her twenties, she worked at a bank in Council Bluffs, where Granville waved at her every day as he drove by in the city bus. Early in their marriage, she sold eggs for extra spending money. Then, from 1967 to 1976, she worked at Union Carbide.

Like her husband, she had a gift for making things grow. She excelled at gardening and picked her own lettuce, green beans, radishes and tomatoes through July 2020. In the spring season, she raised up to 300 baby chicks.

She entered pies and oil paintings in the county fair. In fact, she received a purple ribbon for one of her landscape paintings. She continued to paint well into her nineties.

As a grandmother, she has endeared her heart to each of her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A highlight for Francine was being the first to hold granddaughter Joy, even before her parents.

Francine is survived by her children, Randal (Peggy) Williams, Nashville, Tenn.; and Rebecca (Sidney) Jackson, Spring Hill, Fla; five grandchildren, Kyle (Kerrie) Williams, Lake Worth, Fla.; Krista Williams, Nashville, Tenn.; Paul Williams, Nashville, Tenn.; Jai Jackson, and Joy Jackson, both of Spring Hill, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Emma and Elon Williamson, Nashville, Tenn.; and Delana and Adelia Williams, Lake Worth, Fla. In addition, she is survived by brother and sisters, Frank Gnader, Tessie Whitman, and Norma Taylor. She is survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville E. Williams; parents, Franklin and Mabel (Todd) Gnader; sons, Gary (1995) and Ronald Williams (infant); brothers, Lee Gnader and Donnie Gnader; sister, Stella Hirtes, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Celebration of Life services for Francine and her husband, Granville Williams, have been postponed.

Arrangements are by Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.



