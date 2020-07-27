1/
Francis "FX" Pastore
1940 - 2020
Francis "FX" Pastore, 80, Villisca, formerly of Red Oak and Council Bluffs, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society, Villisca.
Francis "FX" Xavier Pastore, the son of Joseph and Marian (Di Bianca) Pastore was born April 23, 1940, in Bronx, New York.
FX is survived by his wife, Carmela Pastore of Stanton; three daughters, Joanne Stephens of Shenandoah; Chrissi Palmquist of Stanton; and Linda Pastore of West New York, N.J., and son, Michael Pastore of Stanton; seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral Mass was recited Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Red Oak, with Military Honors by U.S. Army and American Legion Ernie Johnson Post #406 of Stanton.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Jul. 27 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
