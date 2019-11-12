Fred Elmer Sowers, 90, Red Oak, formerly of Henderson, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Fred was born Oct. 4, 1929, in Mills County, the son of Glen and Edith (Rumsey) Sowers.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Mills County. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 12, 2019