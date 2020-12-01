1/
Gale Eugene "Dutch" Eshelman
1930 - 2020
Gale Eugene "Dutch" Eshelman, 90, died Nov. 21, 2020, at the Boone County Memorial Hospital in Boone.
Gale Eshelman, the son of Albert and Ruth (Askey) Eshelman, was born in Noble Center Township, near Lyman, on April 11, 1930.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, on April 15, 1998; his parents; his brother, Curtis "Scoop" Eshelman; and his sisters, JoAnn Anderson and Joyce Eshelman.
Dutch is survived by his children, Lynn Smith and husband Dick of Ogden; and David Eshelman and wife Sally of Topeka, Kan.; his grandchildren, Cassandra Britton and husband Jeremy of Ogden; Emily Wolfe and husband Austyn of Manson; and Lindsay and Katelyn Eshelman of Topeka, Kan.; his great-grandchildren, Joslyn, William, Kian, Maisie; his brother, Roger Eshelman and wife Marjorie of Ogden; his sister-in-law, Barb Eshelman of Mesa, Ariz.; and his brother-in-law, Dean Anderson of Elliott. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Interment was at the Hillside Cemetery at Elliott. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
NOV
28
Interment
02:30 PM
Hillside Cemetery
