Gary Clifford Woods, 82, Elliott, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Red Oak.

Gary was born Aug. 16, 1938, in Earlham, the son of Clifford and Miriam (Botts) Woods.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his step-father,Shook Milner.

Survivors include his daughter,Leslie Liberato of Elliott; sons,Gary Woods, Jr. and wife Jacqui of Camas, Wash., and James Hiram Woods of Camas, Wash.; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



