1/
Gary Clifford Woods
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Clifford Woods, 82, Elliott, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Red Oak.
Gary was born Aug. 16, 1938, in Earlham, the son of Clifford and Miriam (Botts) Woods.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his step-father,Shook Milner.
Survivors include his daughter,Leslie Liberato of Elliott; sons,Gary Woods, Jr. and wife Jacqui of Camas, Wash., and James Hiram Woods of Camas, Wash.; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved