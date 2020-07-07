Gene T. Lewis, 91, of Story City, passed away July 3, 2020, at his home.
Gene was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Elliott, the son of James (Bill) Lewis and Vertie (Wright) Lewis. He was a brother to George, Victor, Bryan, LeRoy, Dorothy, Estella, June, Ila Mae and Mary Ann. Gene graduated from Elliott High School in 1946 and served in the U.S. Army from 1947 to his honorable discharge in 1948. On Nov. 23, 1952, he was united in marriage to Geraldine I. Mueller in the Griswold Methodist Church, Griswold. To this union was born three children, Fred, Linda and Tom.
Gene was a businessman in Griswold, active in the Griswold Methodist Church and involved in local civic activities for many years. In 1985, Gene began working for the USDA in Springdale, Ark., until retiring in February 1996. While in Springdale, he was a volunteer for the Lifeline of Northwest Arkansas, active in the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Bethel Heights, Ark., and involved with the Springdale United Methodist Church.
Gene is survived by his wife, Gerry; daughter, Linda (Carl) Orrick of Spring, Texas; sons, Fred Lewis of Ames, and Tom (Beth) Lewis of Iowa City; brother-in-law, Kenneth Walker of Red Oak; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Loren) Mueller-Dyke of Grand Bend Kan.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic concerns, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Griswold United Methodist Church or the charity of your choosing.
