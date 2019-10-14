Gerald John (Jerry) Johansen was born to Niels and Ione (DeVol) Johansen in Omaha, Neb.
Jerry was a proud Benson High School Bunny and Nebraska football fan. After high school, Jerry served his country proudly in Korea.
Jerry worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in the marketing and sales department and retired to pursue his love of the outdoors, camping and motorcycles. Jerry knew no strangers.
Jerry passed away Oct. 6, 2019, at Goldenrod Manor in Clarinda.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Niels and Ione; and brother, Philip of Omaha.
Jerry is survived by his wife Joyce (Vance) of Clarinda; sons, Jeffrey (Jodee) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Christian (Gabriele) of Greenwood, Ind.; Erik (Missy) of Urbandale; Nicholas (Lisa) of Essex; sister, Shirley Walker of Spencer; and six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and beloved pets.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 15, 2019