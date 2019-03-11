Gladys Josephine Forsythe, 92, Red Oak, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.
Gladys was born Aug. 6, 1926, in Wahoo, Neb., the daughter of Chris and Margaret (Hetrick) Nelson.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her husband, Bill.
Survivors include her children, Martha Forsythe of Overland Park, Kan.; Willard "Butch" Forsythe of Akron; Vera Hoffman of Greeley, Colo.; Michael Forsythe of Red Oak; Tony Forsythe of Bellevue, Neb.; and David Forsythe of Oakland; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside funeral services were held Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Grant Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 12, 2019