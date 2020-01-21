Glen Martin Weston, 61, Percival, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at home following a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Marty was born May 27, 1958, in Maryville, Mo., to David Lee Weston and Sharon Faye (McGinness) Weston.

Marty was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jasclyn Price of Sidney, and Jodi K. Johnson of Red Oak; mother, Sharon Weston of Farragut; and three grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the United Faith Church in Sidney. In lieu of flowers, memorials will go to the family. Private disposition of ashes will be at a later time. The Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney is in charge of arrangements.

