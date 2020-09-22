Glenn Leroy Bressler, 62, Omaha, Neb., formerly of Red Oak, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Glenn was born June 10, 1958, in Shenandoah, the son of Raymond and Joyce (Gillespie) Bressler.

Preceding him in death was his father, Ray.

Survivors include his mother, Joyce Kennon of Red Oak.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



