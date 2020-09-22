1/
Glenn Leroy Bressler
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Leroy Bressler, 62, Omaha, Neb., formerly of Red Oak, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Glenn was born June 10, 1958, in Shenandoah, the son of Raymond and Joyce (Gillespie) Bressler.
Preceding him in death was his father, Ray.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Kennon of Red Oak.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved