Glenn Leroy Bressler
1958 - 2020
Glenn Leroy Bressler, 62, Omaha, Neb., formerly of Red Oak, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Glenn was born June 10, 1958, in Shenandoah, the son of Raymond and Joyce (Gillespie) Bressler. He graduated from Red Oak Community High School in 1976 and moved to Omaha. For the past 19 years, Glenn had worked for the Cable Systems Group. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, his dogs, and was a sports enthusiast. Glen was a member of the Celebration Covenant Church in Omaha.
Preceding him in death were his father, Ray Bressler and sister, Shelley Bressler.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Kennon and husband Phil of Red Oak; siblings, Tammy Bressler of Salem, Va.; Debbie Fietz and husband Randy of Pearl River, La.; Mike Bressler of Winfield, Kan.; and Jackie Porter and husband Allen of Red Oak; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Celebration Covenant Church at 16868 Giles Road in Omaha.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Oct. 5 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
the Celebration Covenant Church
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Memories & Condolences

September 26, 2020
Glenn, you were a good friend, may you have all the time in the world now to hunt and fish.
JOHN Wolford
Friend
September 26, 2020
Glenn had a good heart, very sweet to me. Loved his dogs and the outdoors.Wish I could have done more for him. My sympathies to his family.
Janet Wolford
September 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
