Gloria J. (Core) Berglund
1944 - 2020
Gloria J. Berglund, 76, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Red Oak.
Gloria was born July 15, 1944, in Council Bluffs, the daughter of Rufus and Loretta (Baumbach) Core. Gloria attended Grub Bridge Country School through fifth grade and then graduated from Villisca Community High School in 1961. She then attended Commercial Extension College in Omaha.
Gloria was united in marriage to Warren Berglund on Feb. 21, 1987, in Red Oak. Gloria worked for Parker Hannifin in Red Oak for 43 years until her retirement. Gloria was very creative; she loved quilting and sewing, but most of all her children and grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Rufus and Loretta (Baumbach) Core; daughter, Loni Keat; brother-in-law, Mervin Robison; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Frances Berglund.
She is survived by her loving husband, Warren; children, Shay Berglund and wife Stephanie, Keri Kennon and friend Tony Pumilia, Michael Berglund, and Michelle Pellatz and husband Myron; son-in-law, Jack Keat, Jr.; grandchildren, Callie Berglund, Taryn Berglund, Phylip Keat, Dylin Keat, Bryan Berglund, Jacob Berglund, and Sarah Iseman; her sisters, Judy Robison, Joan (Rick) Samaniego, and Jane (Bob) Husz; aunt, Betty Smith; special friend, Judy Jecha; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside funeral services were held Friday, Oct.16, 2020, at the Mission Covenant Cemetery near Stanton.
Memorials are suggested to the ALS Association or to the family.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
