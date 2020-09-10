1/
Golda May (Randolph) Carapenter
1932 - 2020
Golda May Carpenter, 87, Winchester, Ore., passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her daughter's home.
Golda Carpenter, the daughter of Glenn and Edna (Hilse) Randolph, was born Dec. 20, 1932, at Des Moines.
Golda was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gene.
Golda is survived by her three children, Linda Bergadine of Winchester, Ore., Steven Carpenter of Suntan Valley Ariz.; and Diane Lauffer of Orient; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn. Graveside service was held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
