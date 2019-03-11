Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Leon Frink. View Sign

Gordon Leon Frink, 84, of Henderson, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. He had been a resident of Arlington Place in Red Oak for the past year.

Gordon was born June 15, 1934, in Montgomery County, the son of Clarence "Babe" and Helen (Ireland) Frink. He graduated from Wales-Lincoln School and was a bus driver for the school during his senior year.

After high school, he worked for BF Goodrich Tire. He later started working for Ted Shook driving a tank wagon for Standard Oil. Uncle Sam came calling, and Gordon was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Germany. While there, he attended the World's Fair in Brussels, Belgium. After serving his country, he returned to work for Ted Shook, not only obtaining his own Standard Oil tank wagon business, but he also got the girl!

Gordon was united in marriage to Barbara Shook on Oct. 25, 1959. To this union, three children were born, Gary, Barry, and Sherry. Soon after, he got the farming bug and moved his family to the farm. He became very passionate about cattle and sold many bulls and 4-H calves. He helped many kids in the community with the Share-A-Calf program at the Mills County Fair. He also did custom baling.

Some of his passions were playing Santa in the community, loving to laugh and be a jokester (putting cat food in visitor's shoes), and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Another one of his favorite things was doing snow removal for the neighbors. He was a volunteer fireman for Henderson and Emerson for many years. And Gordon never met a stranger!

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Lawrence and Dan; and grandson, Marc Wilson.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years: Barbara; children, Gary Frink and wife Connie of Emerson; Barry Frink and John Beck of Cedar Rapids; and Sherry Fisher of Henderson; three grandchildren, Dawn McFarland and husband Jesse of Farragut; Jolene Troidl and husband Johnathan of Overland Park, Kan.; and Derek Frink of Omaha; six great- grandchildren, Torian and Brayton McFarland; Nick Romero; Olivia and Ella Troidl; and Ava Alexander-Beck; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Emerson Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the or the Emerson Cemetery Association.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

