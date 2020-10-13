Grace Evelyn Lewellen, 82, Des Moines, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Trinity Center at Luther Park.
Grace was born Aug. 28, 1938, on a farm near Emerson, the daughter of Gordon and Carolyn (White) Hascall.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, John.
She is survived by her sons: Kent Lewellen of Des Moines; and Jay Lewellen of Horsham, Penn.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.