On July 26, 2020, Granville Williams said, "I have Jesus on the inside. No matter what happens, Jesus is with me."

We, the family of Granville E. Williams, celebrate the life of our faithful husband, fantastic father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Granville E. Williams, 95, Red Oak, was born Sept. 3, 1924, in Sidney, to Earl and Mae (McClure) Williams. He was ushered peacefully into heaven at 6:20 a.m., July 30, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.

Granville grew up in Tabor, and married the love of his life, Francine Mae Gnader, on July 4, 1949, in Vermillion, S.D. They celebrated 71 years of marriage on July 4, 2020. Four children were born to this union, Gary, Randal, Rebecca and Ronald. Granville will be remembered as a caring husband, dedicated farmer, sports enthusiast and a family man demonstrated by the hundreds of pictures of family and friends on his office walls.

He was a regular attender of both the Christian Church and Presbyterian Church in Red Oak. Granville was a life-long member of Christian Churches in Iowa and Florida. He served 26 years as a deacon, five of those as Chairman of the Board at the Christian Church in Lakeland, Fla. He was baptized in 1937. Throughout his life, he lived in nine different towns in Iowa as well as two different towns in Florida. He was a life-long farmer buying his first 80 acres when he was just 19 years old.

Early in his education, Granville was the only student in his class from kindergarten to seventh grade in a country school. Following seventh grade, he attended Tabor Consolidated High School and graduated in 1942. During that time, he lettered in football and track and won the 100- and 200-yard dash in Fremont County. In addition, he placed second and third in a table tennis tournament of 19 schools in Clarinda. Granville was president of Future Farmers of America. He sawed trees down and sold firewood to earn his way to the FFA National Convention and Royal Cattle Show in Kansas City. He received first place in livestock judging contest for judging 30 breeds of cattle. After high school, he farmed, was a bus driver in Omaha and served in the 168th Infantry of the National Guard.

Granville is survived by his beloved wife, Francine Mae (Gnader) Williams; his children, Randal (Peggy) Williams, Nashville, Tenn.; and Rebecca (Sidney) Jackson, Spring Hill, Fla.; five grandchildren, Kyle (Kerrie) Williams, Lake Worth, Fla.; Krista Williams, Nashville, Tenn.; Paul Williams, Nashville, Tenn.; Jai Jackson and Joy Jackson, both of Spring Hill, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Emma and Elon Williamson, Nashville, Tenn.; and Delana and Adelia Williams, Lake Worth, Fla. In addition, he is survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mae Williams; sons, Gary (1995) and Ronald Williams (infant); brother, Lyle Williams; infant twin brothers; brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church, 511 E. Coolbaugh St., Red Oak, with son, Randy Williams officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, immediately following the service. The family will greet friends one hour before the service while observing social distancing. Family requests the wearing of masks.

Arrangements by Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Livestream is available on their Facebook page.



