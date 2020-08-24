Granville E. Williams, 95, Red Oak, passed away July 30, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak. He was born Sept. 3, 1924, in Sidney.

Francine Williams, 92, Red Oak, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak. She was born March 1, 1928, in Des Moines.

They were preceded in death by Francine's parents, Franklin and Mabel (Todd) Gnader; Granville's parents, Earl and Mae Williams; and their sons, Gary and Ronald Williams.

They are survived by their children, Randal Williams, Nashville, Tenn.; and Rebecca Jackson, Spring Hill, Fla; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life services for Granville and Francine will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church, 511 E. Coolbaugh St., Red Oak, with son, Randy Williams officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, immediately following the service.

The family will greet friends one hour before the service while observing social distancing. The family requests the wearing of masks.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.

