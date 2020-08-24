1/
GRANVILLE E. WILLIAMS
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GRANVILLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Granville E. Williams, 95, Red Oak, passed away July 30, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak. He was born Sept. 3, 1924, in Sidney.
Francine Williams, 92, Red Oak, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak. She was born March 1, 1928, in Des Moines.
They were preceded in death by Francine's parents, Franklin and Mabel (Todd) Gnader; Granville's parents, Earl and Mae Williams; and their sons, Gary and Ronald Williams.
They are survived by their children, Randal Williams, Nashville, Tenn.; and Rebecca Jackson, Spring Hill, Fla; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services for Granville and Francine will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church, 511 E. Coolbaugh St., Red Oak, with son, Randy Williams officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, immediately following the service.
The family will greet friends one hour before the service while observing social distancing. The family requests the wearing of masks.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 24 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Interment
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved