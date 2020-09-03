1/1
Gustaf Lewis Fridolph
2020 - 2020
Gustaf Lewis Fridolph, 5 weeks, Red Oak, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Methodist Children's Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Gustaf was born July 22, 2020 at the Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha, the son of Timothy and Kate (Tallcott) Fridolph.
Survivors include his parents, Tim and Kate Fridolph of Red Oak; sister, Lexy Fridolph of Red Oak; grandparents, Monte and Kelly Tallcott of Loraine, Ill.; and Deb Wolfe of Red Oak; great-grandmother, Cleta Tallcott of Loraine, Ill.; uncle, Vince Tallcott of Kirksville, Mo.; aunt, Jody Esaias of Centerville; and many other relatives and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
