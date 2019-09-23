Harley Sperry, 78, Villisca, died Sept. 14, 2019.

Harley was born April 2, 1941, to Wayne and Phyllis (Evans) Sperry in Glenwood. Harley was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as a Webelos Scoutmaster and was a former Villisca School Board member.

Harley spent his time working on his farm and spending quality time with his family. He also enjoyed going to local auctions.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

He is survived by his son, Jeff A. Sperry, one granddaughter, Sarah A. Sperry, and one future great-grandson,.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and service beginning at 11 a.m. Service will be held at Wolfe Funeral Home in Villisca. The family invites you to a luncheon following the service at Strand Lutheran Church.