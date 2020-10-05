H.C. "Newt" McCunn, 84, Onawa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Newt was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Red Oak, the son of John Herschel and Greta Mae (Abbott) McCunn. He graduated from Stennett High School, Stennett, in 1953. He was a telephone lineman supervisor and an installation repair supervisor at Northwestern Bell.
Newt and Carolyn Mae (Andrews) McCunn were united in marriage Sept. 1, 1956, in Fort Hood, Texas. To this union three children were born, Donna, Jeffrey, and Michelle.
He loved to spend time with his grandkids. Newt enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, muscle cars, hunting, coin collections, and politics. He served on the zoning board, councilman in Pocahontas, Boy Scouts, school activities, and community services.
Newt attended the Congregational Church in Onawa.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn Mae (Andrews) McCunn; his children, Donna Mae Archer of Moorhead; Jeffrey Carroll McCunn of Cordova, Ill.; and Michelle Ann (Scott) Hanner of Onawa; his loving dog companion, Lola; grandchildren, Katie (Steve) Kelly of Omaha, Neb.; Corey Archer of Denver, Colo.; Kelsey Archer of Des Moines; Molly McCunn of Ames; Jakob Hanner of Sergeant Bluff; and Jason Hanner of Onawa; one sister, Becky (McCunn) Taylor of Rockford, Ill.; one brother-in-law, Sam Drennen of Council Bluffs; sisters-in-law, Ardell McCunn of Massena; Diane McCunn of Orion, Ill.; and Mary Lou McCunn of Red Oak.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Greta (Abbott) McCunn; his brothers, Merle, Dean, Lyle, Lowell, Ellis, Myron, and Don; his sisters, Marilyn, Janice, Patty, and Norma; and his son-in-law, Ronald Archer.
A Celebration of Life Service was Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, with Hospice Chaplain Dale Wolf officiating. Music Selections were "Hallelujah" – CD, "I Can Only Imagine" – CD, "Let There Be Peace On Earth" – CD, and "Go Rest High On That Mountain" – CD. Military Honors were provided by the U.S. Army. Private family burial will be held at a later date in the Jordan Cemetery, Rural Soldier, Iowa. Casket bearers were Katie Kelly, Corey Archer, Kelsey Archer, Molly McCunn, Jakob Hanner, Jason Hanner, and Steve Kelly.
