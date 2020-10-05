1/1
H.C. "Newt" McCunn
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H.C. "Newt" McCunn, 84, Onawa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Newt was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Red Oak, the son of John Herschel and Greta Mae (Abbott) McCunn. He graduated from Stennett High School, Stennett, in 1953. He was a telephone lineman supervisor and an installation repair supervisor at Northwestern Bell.
Newt and Carolyn Mae (Andrews) McCunn were united in marriage Sept. 1, 1956, in Fort Hood, Texas. To this union three children were born, Donna, Jeffrey, and Michelle.
He loved to spend time with his grandkids. Newt enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, muscle cars, hunting, coin collections, and politics. He served on the zoning board, councilman in Pocahontas, Boy Scouts, school activities, and community services.
Newt attended the Congregational Church in Onawa.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn Mae (Andrews) McCunn; his children, Donna Mae Archer of Moorhead; Jeffrey Carroll McCunn of Cordova, Ill.; and Michelle Ann (Scott) Hanner of Onawa; his loving dog companion, Lola; grandchildren, Katie (Steve) Kelly of Omaha, Neb.; Corey Archer of Denver, Colo.; Kelsey Archer of Des Moines; Molly McCunn of Ames; Jakob Hanner of Sergeant Bluff; and Jason Hanner of Onawa; one sister, Becky (McCunn) Taylor of Rockford, Ill.; one brother-in-law, Sam Drennen of Council Bluffs; sisters-in-law, Ardell McCunn of Massena; Diane McCunn of Orion, Ill.; and Mary Lou McCunn of Red Oak.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Greta (Abbott) McCunn; his brothers, Merle, Dean, Lyle, Lowell, Ellis, Myron, and Don; his sisters, Marilyn, Janice, Patty, and Norma; and his son-in-law, Ronald Archer.
A Celebration of Life Service was Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, with Hospice Chaplain Dale Wolf officiating. Music Selections were "Hallelujah" – CD, "I Can Only Imagine" – CD, "Let There Be Peace On Earth" – CD, and "Go Rest High On That Mountain" – CD. Military Honors were provided by the U.S. Army. Private family burial will be held at a later date in the Jordan Cemetery, Rural Soldier, Iowa. Casket bearers were Katie Kelly, Corey Archer, Kelsey Archer, Molly McCunn, Jakob Hanner, Jason Hanner, and Steve Kelly.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Condolences may be left online for the family at rushfamilycareservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Oct. 5 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rush Family Care Service
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Rush Family Care Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rush Family Care Service
1629 10th St
Onawa, IA 51040
712-423-3293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 28, 2020
My fishing buddy, Fixit man for all my needs, always willing and able. What a loss!
Rodney and Sally Amlie
September 26, 2020
One of the best bosses I ever had at Northwestern Bell. RIP, dear friend.
Chuck Nash
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved