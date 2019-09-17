Helen M. Grove, 87, Red Oak, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Red Oak Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.
Helen Maxine Grove, the daughter of Benjamin F. and Dorothy B. (Langley) Loving, was born March 7, 1932, in Montgomery County near Stennett.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents.
Helen is survived by her son, Dennis Grove of Red Oak.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Sept. 17, 2019