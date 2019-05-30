Howard Alvin Peterson, 80, Beaconsfield passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Howard was born July 10, 1938, in Omaha, to Sylvia Elma (Fales) and Lloyd Alvin Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Howard is survived by his wife, Rose; two sons, Howard Peterson of Malvern and Russ Peterson of Beaconsfield; daughter Cleta Ann Allen of Graham, Wash.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service will be held later. Armstrong Funeral Home of Mount Ayr is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at armstrongfh.com.
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 28, 2019