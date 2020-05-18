Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Oscar Olson. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Howard O. Olson, 86, Red Oak, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Stanton.

Howard Oscar Olson, the son of Frank and Evelyn (Anderson) Olson, was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Genoa, Neb.

Howard was raised on a farm northeast of Red Oak and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1951. He attended Iowa State University, Ams; and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Omaha, Neb. In August of 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Howard was united in marriage to Carolyn D. Mitchell on Oct. 28, 1956, in Villisca, while he was home on leave. In June of 1957, after Howard was honorably discharged from the Army, he and Carolyn moved to Omaha. They lived in Omaha until 1970, when they moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, and in 1973 moved to Indiana. In 1977, the family moved to Red Oak, where Howard worked many years in the feed and seed business. He worked for Barr Feed, J-H Feed, and from 1988 until 1998 for United Farmers Mercantile Cooperative. In 1999 Howard, now semi-retired, became a school bus driver for Red Oak Community Schools. He was also a bus driver with a friendly smile for the residents of Good Samaritan Society, driving for 10 years.

Howard was a member of the First United Methodist Church; Montgomery County Fair Board, having served as secretary for 15 years; Montgomery County Farm Bureau, in which 15 of his 20 years was secretary; Red Oak Township trustee; and he served on the Rural Fire Protection Board. He loved baseball and followed the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals faithfully, along with supporting all Red Oak sporting events.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn on March 27, 2009; brother, Robert Olson and wife Marilyn; son-in-law, Lynn Ellis; sister-in-law, Phyllis Olson; and brother-in-law, Charles Mitchell and wife Frances.

Howard is survived by his children, Kim Ellis of Red Oak; Mark Olson of Westminster, Calif.; and Karla (Jim) Wood of Red Oak; six grandchildren, Amy (Dan) Schafer, Shayna Ellis and significant other Travis Brincks, Bradley Wood, Zachery Wood, Ryan Olson, and Tyler Olson; three great-grandchildren, Brodie and Addison Schafer, and Taytum Banda-Olson; and brothers, Ralph (Joanne) Olson and Lyle Olson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Graveside Service was held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, with Rev. Ricky Rohrig, Sr., officiating.

Memorials may be directed to Red Oak Athletic Boosters or Montgomery County Court of Honor.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

