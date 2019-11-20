Hytha E. Kinnersley, 93, Red Oak, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Hytha Ellen Kinnersley, the daughter of Clifford and Lorene (Stokesbary) Kelley, was born Oct. 15, 1926, at Villisca.
Hytha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; sons, Maynard and David; and daughter, Barbara Duckett.
Hytha is survived by five children, Martha Behrens of Red Oak, Joyce Clark of Wilton, Gerald Kinnersley of Omaha, Carrie Weston of Red Oak, and Danny Kinnersley of Red Oak; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Visitation was held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
A memorial is being established in Hytha's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 19, 2019