Funeral services are set for Jack and Nancy Davis of Red Oak. Jack passed away March 15, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Nancy passed away April 25, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Graveside interment services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery with a noon celebration of life service to be held at the Red Oak Eagles Lodge. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Jack Davis, Jr., 82, was born April 12, 1937, in Red Oak, the son of Jack Davis, Sr., and Lucille Mertz Davis. He graduated from Red Oak High School and attended automotive school in Omaha, Neb. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1954 to 1957 during the Korean War. Over the years, Jack owned a Texaco station with Jerry Meggison, worked at Belts and McAlpin Motors, and later became a teacher at Lincoln Technical School before being the director for several years. He moved to Margate, Fla., where he was the Ford Dealership warranty manager for many years. He was united in marriage to Nancy Meggison on Oct. 3, 1958, in Red Oak.
Nancy Davis, 79, was born Aug. 1, 1940, in Iowa City, the daughter of Edward and Daisy (Hinkle) Meggison. She was raised in Red Oak. Over the years, she worked at Moore's Donut Shop, Union Carbide, Roto Rooter in Des Moines, and Walmart in Margate, Fla.
Jack and Nancy enjoyed dancing, eating out, casinos, country western shows, fishing, and spending time with family.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Templeton. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rita Hilzendeger and Shirley Janssen and brothers, Howard Meggison and Jerry Meggison.
Jack and Nancy are survived by their son, Jerry Davis of Red Oak, and other family members including Carl Davis and wife Nancy of Missouri; Shirley Ross and husband Joseph of Red Oak; Mike Davis of Louisiana; Linda Smith of Red Oak; Marvin Meggison and wife Norma of Glenwood; Max Meggison of Red Oak; and Jo Alice Meggison of Red Oak and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.