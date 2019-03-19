Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. "Ike" Umphreys Jr.. View Sign

James C. "Ike" Umphreys, Jr., 89, Council Bluffs, passed away March 10, 2019, at Risen Son Nursing Home.

Ike was born July 28, 1929, in Red Oak, to the late James C. and Helen (Watson) Umphreys, Sr. He graduated from Red Oak High School in 1946. Ike married Joan Anderson on May 27, 1950, in Red Oak. They were blessed with four children, Barbara, Teri, Tom and John.

The Umphreys moved to Council Bluffs in 1966, where Ike worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. as an engineer for 34 years, retiring in 1983. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder. Ike loved volunteering and woodworking.

In addition to his parents, Ike was preceded in death by his grandson, Aaron J. Green; and sisters, Helen "Midge" Snodgrass and Judith "Judy" Heuser.

Ike is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Umphreys of Council Bluffs; daughters, Barbara (Howard) Green of Pacific Junction; and Teri (David) Black; sons, Tom (Karen) Umphreys, and John (Carolyn) Umphreys, all of Council Bluffs; 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church.

Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 19, 2019

