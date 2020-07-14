1/1
James Eliason "Jim" Wigstone
1924 - 2020
James "Jim" Wigstone, 96, Stanton, passed away July 3, 2020, in Council Bluffs, at Mercy CHI Hospital.
James "Jim" Eliason Wigstone, the son of Ernest Bernard and Mabel Henrietta (Eliason) Wigstone, was born June 2, 1924, in rural Montgomery County near Stanton. Jim was raised in the Stanton area, and he graduated from Stanton High School in 1942. Jim entered the U.S. Army on June 3, 1943. He served during World War II in Rhineland and central Europe before being honorably discharged on April 9, 1946.
Following his service to his county, Jim attended Iowa State University and graduated with an engineering degree. He worked a few years in Omaha, Neb., before starting a 30-year plus career with the Iowa Department of Transportation in Ames. Jim engineered many of the bridges for Highway 34. While Jim lived in Ames and worked for the state, he would offer rides to area ISU freshmen on the weekends to go back and forth to Stanton, because they could not have cars on campus. He always enjoyed their company and visiting with them.
Following his retirement, Jim moved back to Stanton, where he was very active with the American Legion Ernie Johnson Post #406, having served as post commander and honoring veterans as a part of its color guard. Jim was a long-time member of the Stanton Chamber of Commerce and Mamrelund Lutheran Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and visiting with friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim is survived by his sister, Kathryn Wigstone of Red Oak; special family friends, Eric and Shelley Anderson; other family members and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Graveside Service with Military Rites by Ernie Johnson Post #406 was held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mamre Cemetery, Stanton. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli officiated.
Memorials may be directed to the Stanton Fire & Rescue or Mamrelund Lutheran Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Mamre Cemetery
